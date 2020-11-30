Exeter Airport to receive up to £8 million of financial support

East Devon MP Simon Jupp outside Exeter Airport. Picture: Simon Jupp Archant

A new package of financial support will help Exeter Airport which has seen a 95 per cent drop in passenger numbers.

Regional airports including Exeter Airport will be able to apply for dedicated financial support after a campaign led by East Devon MP Simon Jupp.

The new support package for regional airports in England will provide business rates relief and cover fixed costs up to £8 million per airport.

The scheme will open for applications in January and follows calls by East Devon MP Simon Jupp to help secure financial support to protect the future of Exeter Airport.

The announcement comes as the Government unveils a new testing strategy to reduce the self-isolation period by at least a week. From December 15, passengers arriving into England from countries not featured on the Government’s travel corridor list will have the option to pay for a test after five days of self-isolation, with a negative result releasing them from the need to isolate.

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon, said: “I warmly welcome the decision by Government to provide business rates relief for regional airports.

“I raised my concerns with the Prime Minister and Chancellor after passenger numbers at Exeter Airport dropped by 95% and they recognised the need to support our airport.

“Together with the new testing regime, the government is providing much needed support to help protect jobs and connectivity provided by Exeter Airport.”

The financial support for airports is designed to provide commercial airports and ground handlers, in England, relief equivalent to their business rates costs, capped at up to £8m per site.

A spokesperson for Exeter Airport, said: “We are pleased the Government has listened to our calls and the campaign led by East Devon MP Simon Jupp to secure business rates relief for airports.

“The measures announced today will provide much-needed support and we will continue to lobby hard and work with Government on what other steps can be taken to safeguard the UK’s regional airports.”

The scheme will be open to commercially licenced airports who served commercial passengers in 2019 and ground handlers. It will be open for applications, subject to certain conditions, in the New Year.