Exeter Chiefs winger fronts new carer campaign

Exeter Chiefs winger Tom O’Flaherty is working with Devon Carers to raise awareness of the vital role played by unpaid carers across Devon.

The campaign, commissioned by Devon County Council and run by FamilyCarersNet, targets people who may not see themselves as unpaid carers, encouraging them to access the support they need from Devon Carers.

The latest campaign has a particular focus on the impact of Covid, which led to an increase in the number of people needing care. It is also hoped that some under-identified groups of carers will be encouraged to register for free support.



Tom O’Flaherty said: “It’s great to be involved with Devon Carers and raising awareness to so many people who are unpaid carers about the support that is available to them. I hope that through this partnership and my additional efforts, we can increase carer-awareness to a new audience and reach people who may not necessarily consider themselves to be a carer.”



Cllr James McInnes, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Services, said: “As a result of the coronavirus pandemic we know that more people are caring for loved ones than ever before, the number is estimated to be as high as 130,000 in Devon but worryingly only 20,000 are getting the vital support available to them through Devon Carers.

“You might think it’s just a bit of cooking, a few lifts here and there or a shoulder to cry on, but caring can bring a whole host of responsibilities and worries and can have a real impact on your own health and wellbeing.

"For many it can feel quite overwhelming but support is available, so please do get in touch.”

You may also want to watch:

Andy Hood from Devon Carers welcomed the involvement of the high-profile Exeter Chiefs player: “We are delighted that Tom is supporting this carer awareness-raising campaign. Through this new relationship with Tom, we are hoping to break down misconceptions about what a carer is, and in turn, reach more people who need our support.”

If you are looking after a family member, friend or neighbour and would like more information or to register with Devon Carers, call 01392 307720 or visit their website.



