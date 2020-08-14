Exeter College achieves an A-Level pass rate of 99.5 per cent

The entrance to Exeter College. Picture: Exeter College Archant

The students of Exeter College continued the college’s tradition of good results by achieving a pass rate of 99.5 per cent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

56 per cent of those passes were graded A* to B, which was ahead of the national average, and 24 of the college’s A-Level subjects achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Reflecting on the results, Exeter College principal and chief executive John Laramy said: “I have seen first-hand how hard students and staff have worked over the last year and I’m confident that our students have valid, comparable and accurate grades that reflect their commitment.

“I can’t pass any judgement on the picture nationally but we at Exeter College will be celebrating these results with our students. They have once again delivered results that mean Exeter College remains one of the very best further education providers in the country.

“I would like to commend the students for how they have adapted, worked and contributed to life at the College and the staff who have shown again just why we’re rated as Outstanding by Ofsted.”

Exeter College vice principal Jade Otty said: “I’m thrilled that the hard work of our students and staff has been recognised with these excellent results in extraordinary circumstances.

“Our decision to retain AS exams for the majority of courses has helped support and validate our calculated A Level results. I am so pleased that in the majority of cases our learners have received the excellent results they so deserve, building on our legacy of success for academic and vocational courses.

“There have been a lot of headlines recently about what this cohort may have missed out on, but today it’s important to celebrate and congratulate them on the amazing skills they have built up over the last months, with the support of their teachers, to continue their studies.

“They leave us with not just great academic results, but we hope with a confidence born of the fact that they have navigated so much so well.

“The resilience of our 2020 cohort has been incredible, and we are so excited to see what they go on to achieve.”