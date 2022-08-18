Exeter College achieve 'amazing results' as students discover their higher education grades

East Devon students attending Exeter College have received their higher education exam results this morning, (August,18).

Exeter College access to higher education students have achieved 'amazing' results, with many now set to progress to university-level courses at Exeter College and other institutions.

Students at Exeter College open their results. - Credit: Rob Coombe.

Exeter College student, Jack Ford, said: “Working full time alongside studying the access to computing course was very difficult but with the support and belief of my tutors and structured consistency I was successful. I will continue to study at Exeter College and am starting the the HNC in computing in September. I plan to work within the cyber security field after I finish college and have completed my higher-level qualification.”

Exeter College’s access to Higher Education diplomas are a route into university-level study for adult students who may lack formal entry qualifications and who wish to pursue a change of career and/or need to develop confidence and practice in their study skills.

These diplomas can also improve general education and are specifically designed to help students progress on to professional advanced training.

Student celebrates with parents. - Credit: Rob Coombe.

Suzy Bell is the access to HE lead at Exeter College, she said: “Huge congratulations to all our access to higher education students who have successfully completed their courses at Exeter College.

"They have achieved highly which has been reflected in outstanding grade profiles. We could not be prouder of our students and their many achievements. They have been a pleasure to teach, and we wish them the very best of luck for the future.

“In addition, a huge thank you to all access to higher education staff who have gone above and beyond their roles in order to help support and guide our access students.”

Exeter College Principal John Laramy celebrate with a student. - Credit: Rob Coombe.

In a year when the college is celebrating achieving the highest student satisfaction rate (82.69 per cent)* for a Higher Education provider in the South West, it is also celebrating outstanding feedback from moderators on how they deliver and grade access students.