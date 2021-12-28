News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Lots of interest in Exeter silverware auction

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:49 AM December 28, 2021
Updated: 11:52 AM December 28, 2021
Some of the silver Exeter spoons that were sold by Chilcotts

Some of the silver Exeter spoons that were sold by Chilcotts - Credit: Chilcotts Auctioneers

A collection of antique Exeter silverware including dozens of spoons has been sold for a total of £43,000 by Honiton auctioneers Chilcotts. 

One of the historic Exeter spoons sold for £3,600. It had been made by a very well-known gold and silversmith of the Elizabethan era, John Jones, in the 1570s. 

Another was identified as ‘the missing Plymouth spoon’, which had been made in around 1694 and was misplaced from a prominent firm of silversmiths in that city in the 1950s. It sold for £2,100.  

In total 53 lots of spoons were sold, along with other items of Exeter silver, including a dish from the era of George I which sold for £3,800 and a tea caddy from 1732 which realised £2,100. 

Chilcotts’ silver specialist Jennifer Bell, who undertook detailed research into the spoons before the auction, said: “This was a truly fascinating collection to get to know, especially as it provided a good opportunity to find out more about the history of spoon making in the West Country.”


East Devon News
Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

seaton care home

Festive fun at Seaton Care Home

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Secondary pupils have been taking lateral flow tests.

Coronavirus | Video

How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Honiton Town Council meets at The Beehive.

Honiton Town Council resumes virtual meetings to limit spread of Omicron...

Philippa Davies

person
Star trails and a lone shooting star from the Perseids meteor shower. It is one of the brightest an

Final meteor shower of the year to reach its peak this week

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon