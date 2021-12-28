Some of the silver Exeter spoons that were sold by Chilcotts - Credit: Chilcotts Auctioneers

A collection of antique Exeter silverware including dozens of spoons has been sold for a total of £43,000 by Honiton auctioneers Chilcotts.

One of the historic Exeter spoons sold for £3,600. It had been made by a very well-known gold and silversmith of the Elizabethan era, John Jones, in the 1570s.

Another was identified as ‘the missing Plymouth spoon’, which had been made in around 1694 and was misplaced from a prominent firm of silversmiths in that city in the 1950s. It sold for £2,100.

In total 53 lots of spoons were sold, along with other items of Exeter silver, including a dish from the era of George I which sold for £3,800 and a tea caddy from 1732 which realised £2,100.

Chilcotts’ silver specialist Jennifer Bell, who undertook detailed research into the spoons before the auction, said: “This was a truly fascinating collection to get to know, especially as it provided a good opportunity to find out more about the history of spoon making in the West Country.”



