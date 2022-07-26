New exhibition about flooding in Beer

A free exhibition of historic flood photographs and maps of Beer is being held at The Mariners’ Hall.

The event will be held on Thursday, (July 28), from 10am to 4pm by the Environment Agency, Beer Emergency Response Team and The Westcountry Rivers Trust.

Residents and visitors are invited to come along and share their experiences.

Chris Khan, flood resilience officer at the Environment Agency, said: “We are hosting this event because your neighbourhood is at risk of flash flooding.

"This type of flooding happens extremely quickly with potentially devastating impacts as seen in Beer and Boscastle in 2004 and Coverack in 2017.

“More than 750 people attended a similar exhibition in Sidmouth in 2018 and more than 500 in Colyton in 2019. Both were an amazing success with people coming from all over the country. The photographs are a real eye-opener and leave you questioning how you would react.”

Westcountry Rivers Trust will also display posters on some of its work done in the area and share potential solutions and opportunities to improve Beer’s waterways and increase its resilience against flooding.

Find out how you can reduce the impact of flooding on your home at www.befloodready.uk