Exmouth - so much to do on the long sandy beach

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 June 2019

A local fisherman selling his catch on Budleigh beach. Ref exb 4859-42-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

A local fisherman selling his catch on Budleigh beach. Ref exb 4859-42-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

For those looking for a family outing, they need look no further than what is on offer in East Devon.

Exmouth beach. Ref exe 25 17TI 4718. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth beach. Ref exe 25 17TI 4718. Picture: Terry Ife

As we move into the summer months, the beach may be the ideal place to spend an afternoon.

And the East Devon coast can claim several great destinations for an afternoon by the sea, which we will be featuring over the summer months.

We begin with Exmouth, which offers visitors a long sandy beach at the western end of the district.

For those wanting to go in the water, the beach of mainly sand, with some shingle, gently slopes into the water, making it a great place for youngsters to play, with life guards on daytime patrol from May to September.

Exmouth. Picture: Alex WaltonExmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

For the more serious swimmers, it is important to be aware of strong tidal currents and it is strongly advised not to be tempted to swim to the sand bar as the strong current between the beach and sand bar is very dangerous.

While Exmouth does not see a great deal of surf, unless the wind generates storm surf, watersports are widely available, with many enthusiasts taking advantage of the sheltered location.

Among the opportunities on offer, there is jet skiing, surfboard and canoe hire, windsurfing, sailing and boat trips.

And for those interested in marine life, there are rock pools to explore at low tide.

There are dog bins along the length of the promenade and dogs are welcome on parts of the beach all year long, but they are barred from the main beach from April to October.

And, of course, if you tire of the beach, there are plenty of opportunities to explore Exmouth, with its gardens, bustling town centre, cafés, restaurants and other tourist attractions.

To read more features from East Devon Resident, click here.

