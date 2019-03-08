Exmouth – town and estuary

Few towns in England can boast a long sandy beach, vibrant town with restaurants, theatre, national retail shops mixed with flourishing independent traders and national rail connections.

Like many towns, the steam train of late Victorian times brought the coast within reach of many, so the traditional seaside holiday evolved.

The need for larger houses for family and commercial use underpinned the local economy.

At the mouth of the Exe Estuary, with views across to Dawlish Warren, Powderham Castle, and Dartmoor in the distance, Exmouth is alive with culture and commercial opportunities. The local train from Exeter relieves the need for a car to travel both within the county and nationally.

A safe beach, water sports and sailing are prolific but if a stroll along the promenade is preferred, there are plenty of cafes along the way for refreshment.

Such a mix allows for a diverse property sector -from the stunning apartments on the Quayside to the large family houses in The Avenues.

Many of the latter are being restored to their former glory -with modern technology features for 21st century living.

The draw to the sea but with accessibility proves Exmouth to be the perfect place for growing families needing larger homes. The highly rated secondary school is one of the largest in the county. What better than after a day a school is an hour on the beach - a barb que for tea maybe?

Treloyan, in Douglas Avenue, is a great six-bedroom family house standing in 0.7-acre gardens backing on to the Maer Valley, with distant sea views. Sitting on the edge of the town adjoining open countryside there is the feeling of rural living with the benefit of all the amenities Exmouth offers. W2 Estates are the selling agent (01395 271800).

Whitton and Laing (01395 267777) are selling 39A Cranford Avenue. Unusually for The Avenues, this is a modern family house. As is expected today, there is a large open plan kitchen/dining room leading to the sitting room with bi-fold doors to the garden. A study provides a quiet area. Four bedrooms, one en-suite, on the first floor and a master bedroom suite on the top floor provide spacious accommodation.

So, if the dream is life at a slower pace but still connected to the commercial world, Exmouth is worth a look. Home is where you make it - ‘it’s all about coming home’.