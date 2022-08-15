Lunch and yomp for Exmouth group wellbeing walks

LED Community Leisure team 'Wellbeing Walks' leaders and members held a celebratory event at Ocean.

Volunteers were treated to a relaxing walk to the Geo Needle viewpoint in Exmouth followed by lunch and an awards ceremony.

00-year-old Joy who has been walking with the Exmouth group for 20 years. - Credit: LED.

Amongst those invited was 100-year-old Joy who has been walking with the Exmouth group for 20 years. Joy is a shining light of how walking can maintain both physical and mental strength as we enter into older age.

Wellbeing Walks started back in 1998 with three leaders and one walk. Now, 22 years later, LED hosts six walks a week supported by 65 volunteer leaders. The walks encourage people of all ages, including those with mobility issues and those recovering from illness, to stay active and healthy through regular walking.

These walks are led by qualified volunteer walk leaders, who have undergone the Wellbeing Walk leader training.

Lottie Edwards, LED community engagement manager, said: “It was brilliant to be able to bring the Walk Leaders across the area together to celebrate their hard work for the scheme and to say a massive thank you.

"Our volunteers are at the heart of this amazing project, and we couldn’t do it without them.”

To find out more information about how to join LED wellbeing walks, or to become a volunteer for the programme please visit https://www.ledleisure.co.uk/walking-for-health