Expensive watch and rings stolen from Uplyme bedroom after window ‘forced open’ in high-value raid
PUBLISHED: 11:54 01 April 2019
Archant
An Omega watch was among an expensive haul of personal belongings stolen from an Uplyme bedroom.
An investigation has been launched by police to track down the thieves, who struck at a property in Rhode Lane between Wednesday, March 20 and Monday, March 25.
The high-value raid saw thousands of pounds-worth of jewellery and silverware taken after a bedroom window was forced open.
Numerous gold and silver rings, brooches, chains, bracelets, necklaces and other items were stolen, along with a considerable amount of silver cutlery.
An Omega moonwatch, Montblanc fountain pen, a set of solid silver monogrammed with the letter T, a crystal glass silver-topped inkwell and cash were also among the haul.
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting crime reference CR/026686/19.
Officers would also like to hear from any second-hand dealers and antique or auction houses which have been offered any items for sale.
Comments have been disabled on this article.