Abandoned blind pony given new home at Colyton

PUBLISHED: 12:09 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 24 September 2019

Luna, the abandoned blind pony, at her new home at Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue in Colyton. Picture Tammy Marx

A blind miniature pony found wandering beside a busy main road has been given a permanent home at an animal rescue centre in Colyton.

Staff at Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue have named their new resident Luna and have had a special enclosure built for her.

Originally the abandoned animal was taken to the Ferne Animal Sanctuary, near Chard, but they could not provide a permanent home.

Munchkins manager Tammy Marx agreed to take the animal in, but had no suitable quarantine area for a vulnerable blind pony.

And so began a TV-style DIY SOS operation to provide Luna with a purpose built new home.

Mrs Marx contacted Jon William Stables, who pulled out all the stops to provide a mobile field shelter within 24 hours and local contractor Ben Bond, fenced off a suitable area.

Finally, vet Antonia Milner-Matthews, of Summerleaze Vets, Axminster, was on hand to oversee Luna's arrival and declare that, apart from her blindness, she appears to be in reasonable health.

Added Mrs Marx: "Blood tests will discover if she has any infectious illness.

"Luna will now settle in for a while in her isolation enclosure before joining our other blind pony Bijou and her mum Dainty.

"None of these three ponies is suitable for rehoming and so they will become permanent residents at Munchkins."

