Exploding light sparked Honiton fire

PUBLISHED: 10:26 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 09 February 2019

Firefighters from three towns called to the blaze

An exploding light fitting was blamed for a fire at a property in Honiton yesterday (Friday, February 8).

Fire appliance from Honiton, Ottery St Mary and Topsham were called to the scene at Reme Drive, Heathpark Industrial Estate. An aerial ladder platform from Danes Castle also attended.

On arrival the incident commander confirmed a small fire in the roof of the building. Crews promptly got to work using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet to extinguish the fire and one thermal imaging camera to locate hotspots

