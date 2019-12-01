Opinion

Question your election candidates on their climate change credentials

Extinction Rebellion protestors at Seaton. Picture: Seaton and Axe Valley Extinction Rebellion Archant

We are facing an unprecedented global emergency and governments across the world have failed to protect us, writes Sue Jackman from Extinction Rebellion Seaton and Axe Valley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Recent polls have shown that over 80 per cent of the UK population lists climate change issues as one of their major concerns in the coming election.

The majority of young voters are naming it as their primary concern.

At last the media have recognised that the public need to hear the truth about climate change and that our leaders must be held accountable for their prevarication and inaction in the past.

The hustings debate on climate change held in Honiton this week saw a capacity crowd and over sixty questions to our local candidates tabled.

It was obvious that this is no longer a one issue election.

I would urge everyone, whatever their political persuasion, to seriously question their chosen candidates commitment to dealing with the climate emergency, before making their decision on who to vote for; scrutiny of MPs' voting records on climate issues over the last ten years and their current attitudes to the urgency of the situation make it very clear who is taking it seriously.

Scientists tell us that the next ten years are vital - after that, once the climate reaches tipping point, there will be no going back.

After the election we need to ensure that our politicians honour their election pledges and it is up to us all to keep the pressure on them to implement the necessary policies to drastically reduce our carbon footprint now.

In the face of their procrastination we need to call for citizens' assemblies to be set up so that the people can make decisions on climate and ecological justice, to enable us all to share in defining our future and that of our children and grandchildren.

This may mean personal inconvenience, and changing some of our core values about what it means to live in a regenerative society, but the alternative is to continue in denial and confusion until the outcome is taken out of our hands.