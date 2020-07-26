Road closed - Fallen tree causing queueing traffic on A303
PUBLISHED: 12:14 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 26 July 2020
Archant
A fallen tree has caused a main road between Honiton and Chard to be closed to traffic.
Police are reporting a tree has fallen on the A303 between the Marsh turn off and the B3170.
Officers say the road is blocked both ways.
Update 12.30pm: Highways England says the tree has been cleared away
