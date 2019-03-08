Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com (c) copyright citizenside.com

False widow spider was not to blame for Seaton man’s death

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite being bitten by a false widow spider days earlier, a Seaton man died of natural causes, it has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information Request to Devon and Cornwall Police asked for details of 999 calls made in the force area in 2018 where ‘spiders’ were the reasons for the call.

Five incidents were recorded, including one where a person chased someone out of a building with a spider, while another was because a person thought they saw a spider on themselves and drove into the back of another car.

In August 2018, police were called to Seaton as a person who was due to collect medication for a false widow spider bite failed to show to an appointment days prior.

A police spokesman said that when they arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead at their home.

But the spokesman said a post mortem which was carried out found that natural causes was the outcome of the death and therefore there was no need for a coroner to open a file into the death.

The five incidents were:

March 2018 – An alarm activated falsely when there was a large spider over the sensor for an alarm.

June 2018 – A support worker called the police after a client they were in contact with became aggressive when another person chased him out of a building with a spider. No crime was recorded.

August 2018 – Police were contacted after a person who was due to collect medication for a false widow spider bite failed to show to an appointment days prior. A man in his 40 was found deceased at their home in Seaton. A post mortem was carried out and natural causes was the outcome of the death, therefore no need for the coroner to open a file.

September 2018 – A call was made on location telling others spiders had been inserted into him. The allegation was made when the person was heavily under the influence of drugs and no further action needed.

October 2018 – A person thought they saw spider on themselves and consequently drove into the back of someone. It was recorded as a damage only road traffic collision, with details exchanged and no further policing action needed.