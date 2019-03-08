Advanced search

Families enjoy gallery's garden party which marks launch of interactive 'Paper Play' exhibition

PUBLISHED: 14:14 10 June 2019

THG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon Tutty

THG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon Tutty

Simon Tutty

A Honiton gallery staged a fun-filled garden party which saw it mark the opening of its new exhibition 'Paper Play'.

THG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon TuttyTHG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon Tutty

Thelma Hulbert Gallery welcomed families, who enjoyed performances by artist Sophia Clist and, live music from the Bride Valley Band and Stompin' Dave.

There were lots of art activities on offer including storytelling workshops by acclaimed boatbuilder Gail McGarva in her magical story boat moored in the THG garden. Mark Williams, East Devon District Council's chief executive, opened the garden party.

He said: "We are delighted to celebrate the opening of the Paper Play exhibition here at Thelma Hulbert's annual garden party.

"This fabulous occasion also marks the launch of THG's ambitious offsite project 'Tree to Sea', delivered in partnership with East Devon AONB.

THG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon TuttyTHG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon Tutty

"I hope you have all had the opportunity to hop aboard this magical boat which will be visiting coastal communities across Devon this summer."

THG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon TuttyTHG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon Tutty

THG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon TuttyTHG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon Tutty

THG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon TuttyTHG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon Tutty

THG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon TuttyTHG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon Tutty

