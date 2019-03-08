Gallery

Families enjoy gallery's garden party which marks launch of interactive 'Paper Play' exhibition

THG has launched its new Paper Play exhibition. Picture: Simon Tutty Simon Tutty

A Honiton gallery staged a fun-filled garden party which saw it mark the opening of its new exhibition 'Paper Play'.

Thelma Hulbert Gallery welcomed families, who enjoyed performances by artist Sophia Clist and, live music from the Bride Valley Band and Stompin' Dave.

There were lots of art activities on offer including storytelling workshops by acclaimed boatbuilder Gail McGarva in her magical story boat moored in the THG garden. Mark Williams, East Devon District Council's chief executive, opened the garden party.

He said: "We are delighted to celebrate the opening of the Paper Play exhibition here at Thelma Hulbert's annual garden party.

"This fabulous occasion also marks the launch of THG's ambitious offsite project 'Tree to Sea', delivered in partnership with East Devon AONB.

"I hope you have all had the opportunity to hop aboard this magical boat which will be visiting coastal communities across Devon this summer."

