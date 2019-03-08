Advanced search

Digital Decoded

The story of 'the scoop of the century' at The Beehive, Honiton

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 September 2019

The Scoop of the Century. Picture: Matt Austin

The Scoop of the Century. Picture: Matt Austin

Matt Austin

The Exeter-based PaddleBoat Theatre Company returns to The Beehive to perform Clare Hollingworth and the Scoop of the Century on Saturday, September 14.

The show is about the life of fearless journalist Clare Hollingworth, the first war correspondent to report the outbreak of World War Two.

As a reporter for the Daily Telegraph in 1939, while travelling from Poland to Germany, she spotted and reported German forces massed on the Polish border. Shortly afterwards the Germans invaded Poland.

Hollingworth continued working as a war correspondent all over the world, relishing dangerous assignments and never expecting special treatment because she was a woman.

The production tells her story in an interactive way, with songs and storytelling. It is designed to be enjoyed by children and adults alike.

The show starts at 4pm.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for children, a family of four ticket costs £25.

For more information or to book tickets visit the Beehive's website or call the box office on 01404 384 050.

Most Read

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Seniors’ Open success for Maggs, Crane and Stroud

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Offwell Rangers march on - Upottery win well -round-up of local league football

Honiton Otters edged out in close ecnounter with Cullompton 2nd XV

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Tuesday Mixed win for Sally Chapman and Paul Ritchie

Golf club and ball

Jobs to go at Axminster Carpet as firm announces ‘streamlining’ measures

Axminster Carpets factory
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists