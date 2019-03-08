The story of 'the scoop of the century' at The Beehive, Honiton

The Scoop of the Century. Picture: Matt Austin Matt Austin

The Exeter-based PaddleBoat Theatre Company returns to The Beehive to perform Clare Hollingworth and the Scoop of the Century on Saturday, September 14.

The show is about the life of fearless journalist Clare Hollingworth, the first war correspondent to report the outbreak of World War Two.

As a reporter for the Daily Telegraph in 1939, while travelling from Poland to Germany, she spotted and reported German forces massed on the Polish border. Shortly afterwards the Germans invaded Poland.

Hollingworth continued working as a war correspondent all over the world, relishing dangerous assignments and never expecting special treatment because she was a woman.

The production tells her story in an interactive way, with songs and storytelling. It is designed to be enjoyed by children and adults alike.

The show starts at 4pm.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for children, a family of four ticket costs £25.

For more information or to book tickets visit the Beehive's website or call the box office on 01404 384 050.