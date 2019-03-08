Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Neil Parish, MP, backs Michael Gove for leader

PUBLISHED: 08:01 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 14 June 2019

Neil Parish MP. Picture Chris Carson

Neil Parish MP. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Tiverton and Honiton's MP says Mr Gove would ensure westcountry agriculture thrives after Brexit

Neil Parish, MP for Tiverton and Honiton, is backing Michael Gove to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister.

A Devon farmer, he has praised Mr Gove's commitment to ensure that British agriculture thrives after Brexit.

As the chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Select Committee, charged with scrutiny of Defra - the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs - Mr Parish says he has seen Mr Gove's hard work, as he prepares his department for one of the biggest challenges it has ever faced - leaving the EU.

Mr Parish has been paying particular attention to the bills which Michael Gove has overseen, including the Agriculture Bill, to make sure farmers can thrive after Brexit, the Fisheries Bill, to take back control of our waters and the Environment Bill, to make sure the planet is healthier and more prosperous for the next generation.

Mr Parish, whose constituency includes Axminster and Seaton, told The Midweek Herald this week: "Michael Gove has been a stand out communicator when he has appeared in front of the Select Committee - and his eye for detail means I am confident Defra is in a strong position as we leave the EU.

"Furthermore, he has demonstrated time and again that he truly understands the needs of our farmers.

"He wants to see a productive and prosperous farming industry in this country, and he has seized the opportunities brought about by Brexit to try to make this happen.

"Michael is ready to lead and I am pleased to back him to be our next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton students hand over £740 cheque

Dale Edwards receiving a cheque for ELF of Â£740 from Charlotte Soldan,Benjamin Strawbridge and Beth Levi of Colyton Grammer school.Picture by Terry Ife ref mhv 7381-05-11TI

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Pupils show they’ve got the write idea

Writing contest winners (l to r): Poppy Aldridge, Hope Hopkins, Amelia Confrey, Isaac Poole, Matthew Turner. Picture Chard School.

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Towns unite to fight for better healthcare provision

Axminster Hospital. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton students hand over £740 cheque

Dale Edwards receiving a cheque for ELF of Â£740 from Charlotte Soldan,Benjamin Strawbridge and Beth Levi of Colyton Grammer school.Picture by Terry Ife ref mhv 7381-05-11TI

Charity summer plant fair taking place near Axminster

A previous plant fair at Burrow Farm Gardens. picture Helen Brown

Pupils show they’ve got the write idea

Writing contest winners (l to r): Poppy Aldridge, Hope Hopkins, Amelia Confrey, Isaac Poole, Matthew Turner. Picture Chard School.

Sentencing of Seaton arsonist delayed

Firefighters at the Seaton flats fire started by Connor Hallett. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

The great wide debate - 78 bowled in a single Devon League game!

Picture: Thinkstock

Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz Night success for ‘Operation Overlord’

The winners of the Axe Cliff Golf Club Quiz, ‘Operation Overlord’, together with quiz master Phil Hellier (right) and his assistant Alex Taylor (left). Picture ANNA HELLIER

Honiton monthly medal joy for Heather Clarke

A bag of golf clubs sits on the course while a young Asian female golfer takes a swing in the background

Lyme Regis men’s teams finally land double delight in league games

Bowls

Exe Equestrian Show proves to be a huge success

The youngest competitor at the latest Exe Equestrian Show, three-year-old Sennen Carroll with Boswell. The pair were placed second in the Open Lead Rein Pony class. Picture EXE EQUESTRIAN CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists