Farmhouse breakfast at Whitchurch Canonicorum

A full English breakfast will be served at Whitchurch Canonicorum. Picture: Getty Images/Monkey Business Archant

Chance to enjoy a full English breakfast and support Whitchurch Canonicorum Village Hall at the same time.

Those who enjoy a hearty English breakfast have the chance to enjoy what is on offer at Whitchurch Canonicorum.

The 19th Annual Farmhouse Breakfast will be held at Whitchurch Canonicorum Village Hall, near Charmouth, on Sunday January 27, from 9am till 2pm.

Organisers are inviting people to go along with friends and family to enjoy breakfast, brunch or lunch with lots of options, such as cereals, fruit, juices, muesli, yogurts, fruit salad as well as a full English breakfast using local produce, with as much tea/coffee and toast as you can manage.

The cost for adults will be £8.50 and £5 for children under 10.

The event is organised in aid of village hall funds, with donation from the raffle going to Weldmar Hospicecare.

A spokesman for the event said: “We average about 280 - 300 people and helpers who partake of the breakfast and raise for charity £1,800 or thereabouts every year.”

More details from Sue or Kay 01297 489375.