Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Farmhouse breakfast at Whitchurch Canonicorum

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 January 2019

A full English breakfast will be served at Whitchurch Canonicorum. Picture: Getty Images/Monkey Business

A full English breakfast will be served at Whitchurch Canonicorum. Picture: Getty Images/Monkey Business

Archant

Chance to enjoy a full English breakfast and support Whitchurch Canonicorum Village Hall at the same time.

Those who enjoy a hearty English breakfast have the chance to enjoy what is on offer at Whitchurch Canonicorum.

The 19th Annual Farmhouse Breakfast will be held at Whitchurch Canonicorum Village Hall, near Charmouth, on Sunday January 27, from 9am till 2pm.

Organisers are inviting people to go along with friends and family to enjoy breakfast, brunch or lunch with lots of options, such as cereals, fruit, juices, muesli, yogurts, fruit salad as well as a full English breakfast using local produce, with as much tea/coffee and toast as you can manage.

The cost for adults will be £8.50 and £5 for children under 10.

The event is organised in aid of village hall funds, with donation from the raffle going to Weldmar Hospicecare.

A spokesman for the event said: “We average about 280 - 300 people and helpers who partake of the breakfast and raise for charity £1,800 or thereabouts every year.”

More details from Sue or Kay 01297 489375.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Feniton stalker who smashed his way through ex-partner’s door is banned from Exeter

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Honiton woman accused of fraud

Police issue CCTV image of Lyme thefts suspect

The man police want to talk to about a series of burglaries in Lyme Regis. Picture Dorset Police

Award winning East Devon pub goes on sale

The Night Jar is up for sale for £425,000. Picture: Stonesmith of Exeter

Honiton mayor defends contents of email sent to colleagues

Cllr Henry Brown., mayor of Honiton.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Citizen of the Year named

Brian Ball (centre) with his shield flanked by Mayor Jeremy Walden and Geoff Enticott who was the town's first Robin Cross Citizen of the Year. Picture Chris Carson

Rowe and White score goals as Seaton Town U15s defeat Brixington Blues

Brixington Blues v Seaton U15's (16). Picture: Sarah McCabe

Chard and Topsham ladies end all square after thrilling contest

Action from the Chard ladies versus Topsham ladies. Picture GARY BIDE

East Devon Tennis Academy festive success

East Devon Tennis Academy player Jess Johnson who won the 12U girls singles at Bristol. Picture EDTA

Lyme Regis hole-in-one for Rosie Jackman

Lyme Regis golfer Rosie Jackman after her hole in one on the third hole in the ladies bowmaker. Picture: LRGC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists