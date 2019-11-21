Santa's coming to Axminster

You better watch out!

Santa will be coming to Axminster in the run up to Christmas aboard his special 'sleigh', provided by the local Lions Club.

Members will be handing out sweets to children and collecting for worthy causes.

The Santa float will make a daytime visit to Trinity Square from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, December 14.

Santa's evening visits will start at 6pm in the following locations:

Monday, December 2 - Cridlake, Sector Lane, Loretto Road, Halletts Way and Latches Walk

Tuesday, December 3 - Castle Hill, North Street, Cricketers and Willhayes Park.

Thursday December 5 - Millbrook Estate, Flax Meadow and Cherry Tree Road.

Friday, December 6 - Heals Field, Millwey Rise and Beavor Lane.

Tuesday, December 10 - Gamberlake, King Edward Road, Shand Park and West Close.

Wednesday, December 11 - Woodbury Park and Dukes Way.

Thursday, December 12 - Cloakham Estate.

Monday, December 16 - Boxfield Road and roads off, Foxhill.

Tuesday, December 17 - South Street, Coombefield Lane, Musbury Road, Alexandra Road and Widepost Lane.

Wednesday, December 18 - Beavor Lane and Chard Road.

Thursday, December 19 - Lyme Road, Lyme Close and Lea Combe.

Lions' president Julie Burke said the club could do with some extra help with fundraising on the Santa runs. To volunteer call her on 07810517495.