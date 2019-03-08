Carers welcome new dementia nurse

Fay Valentine. Picture Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Archant

Honiton support group hears about Fay Valentine’s work in the town

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Honiton Carers Support Group welcomed the town’s newly appointed dementia nurse, Fay Valentine, to its latest meeting at Hospiscare’s Kings House.

She gave a brief background of the work she will be doing supporting carers and their families dealing with memory loss.

She will be located at Gerrard Wing at the hospital and currently is only taking referrals from occupational therapists, health visitors etc. But GPs will be making referrals from May 1.

Fay has already visited the Memory Café a few times and intends to drop in on a regular basis. She asked if she could also drop in to Honiton Carers Support Group once a month, and organsier Winnie Cameron said she would be most welcome.

Members also heard a talk by Francis Burroughes entitled ‘The wonderful World of Glass’.

The carers’ next meeting, on April 10, is at The Methodist Church, where Gillian Coates will give a chocolate demonstration.

For further details contact Winnie Cameron winniekjaer@btinternet.com or phone 07974 636926