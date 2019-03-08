Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am.

Residents in a fly-infested village have been forced to keep their windows and doors shut to fight against the disease-carrying insects.

Some residents have resorted to using latern-shaped traps.

People are up in arms across Feniton due to an influx of flies, which have invaded the village in the last few weeks.

One Feniton father said the issue is so severe, his children have to brush flies off their cutlery and plate before each mouthful at dinner-time.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: "My dogs are permanently stressed by the flies.

"I have to sit with them while they eat, as flies jump onto their food as soon as it's opened. God knows how many they have ingested eating and drinking.

There is a fly infestation afflicting residents in Feniton.

"We sit with our kids while they eat, waving flies off their plates and off their cutlery as it goes to their mouths.

"They land on coffee or tea as soon as it's made and at the moment it's impossible to make or cook food properly.

"We are living on frozen food that takes no preparation, because as soon as food comes out the flies are literally all over it.

"They find their way to the oven, the fridge and even inside the coffee machine."

The fly invasion has prompted several residents to approach Councillor Susie Bond, Feniton ward member for East Devon District Council, for help.

The resident said: "It amazes me that seeing as the council have confirmed a serious infestation they are not making any attempt whatsoever to physically help the residents collect or deliver samples.

"Surely the council should be providing door-to-door information on what to do and, more importantly, providing sticky papers or a vessel to put them in and packaging addressed to the correct place to send them."

When contacted by the Herald, Cllr Bond said a lot of people had contacted her about the issue, which she said was a 'well-trodden path'.

Cllr Bond said residents should hang up fly paper for a week, dating when it was put up and taken down.

The fly paper should be put in a clear bag and taken to East Devon District Council's Blackdown House headquarters in Honiton, where it will be assessed by the authority's environmental health team.

Cllr Bond said people want the issue to be resolved 'once and for all' but that Feniton is not the only community experiencing an invasion of flies.