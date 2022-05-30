Next phase of Feniton flood prevention to start this autumn

Work to protect 65 homes in Feniton from flooding will start in September this year.

The date for building the under track rail crossing which forms part of the Feniton Flood Alleviation Scheme has been set for the week beginning September, 19.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has so far delivered phases one and two of the project and was due to deliver phase 3, the under track rail crossing, before the pandemic struck. There were also funding issues that caused delays.

EDDC and Network Rail will be making use of a week’s closure which was already set to take place on the Waterloo Line nearby. Pre-crossing works are likely to begin in early September, and post-construction works will continue until the end of the month.

Phase three will involve creating a small compound to the east of Green Lane, to enable the construction of manhole chambers on either side of the railway. Once the railway line is closed to rail traffic, the contractor will remove a section of rails and trackbed, and excavate a trench to install the new culverted pipeline.

This will then be backfilled before the trackbed is re-laid and rails are reinstalled. This will involve 24-hour work, near the village, during the week of 19 September, so EDDC would like to thank residents in advance for their understanding whilst the works are carried out.

Feniton’s Flood Alleviation Scheme is designed to take floodwater from the north of the village, via a culverted pipeline around the village and back into the stream south of Feniton.

Downstream channel improvements to properties south of Feniton and in Gosford have already been delivered as part of phase one and two; however, their performance will be further investigated as part of the ongoing works.

Once the under track rail crossing, or phase three, is complete, it will allow phase four to begin – this consists of a 900-metre long, 1.05-metre diameter culverted pipeline running from Station Road, via phase three’s works to Ottery Road. Depending on contractor availability, EDDC aims to start the construction of phase four in spring 2023.



