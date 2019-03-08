Feniton Flower and Craft Show 2019

The 2019 Flower and Craft Show. Picture: Supplied by organisers Supplied by organisers

Fifty-three exhibitors showed off their gardening, craft and cookery skills at Feniton's annual Flower and Craft Show on Sunday, August 18.

The event was split between the village hall and the bowling club, with 90 different classes of exhibit.

The number of vegetable entries compared well withi previous years and there was a good display of flowers, in spite of the recent stormy weather.

However there were fewer craft and cookery entries than in 2018, which had been a particularly good year.

Several people received trophies for their exhibits, including children and teenagers who had their own classes.

There were special awards for novice exhibitors, but this year no-one came forward as a first-time exhibitor.

In addition to the prizes for exhibits, there were awards for best front garden and allotment, presented by the parish council.

The organisers have thanked all the local businesses who supported the event, the parish council, the Nog Inn and social club, as well as everyone who helped out on the day.