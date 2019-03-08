Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Feniton Flower and Craft Show 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 August 2019

The 2019 Flower and Craft Show. Picture: Supplied by organisers

The 2019 Flower and Craft Show. Picture: Supplied by organisers

Supplied by organisers

Fifty-three exhibitors showed off their gardening, craft and cookery skills at Feniton's annual Flower and Craft Show on Sunday, August 18.

The event was split between the village hall and the bowling club, with 90 different classes of exhibit.

The number of vegetable entries compared well withi previous years and there was a good display of flowers, in spite of the recent stormy weather.

However there were fewer craft and cookery entries than in 2018, which had been a particularly good year.

Several people received trophies for their exhibits, including children and teenagers who had their own classes.

There were special awards for novice exhibitors, but this year no-one came forward as a first-time exhibitor.

In addition to the prizes for exhibits, there were awards for best front garden and allotment, presented by the parish council.

The organisers have thanked all the local businesses who supported the event, the parish council, the Nog Inn and social club, as well as everyone who helped out on the day.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Former bricklayer in Seaton wins major industry award

Lee Woodward, site manager at Bovis Homes� Pebble Beach development in Seaton. Picture: Alex Perkins Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Former bricklayer in Seaton wins major industry award

Lee Woodward, site manager at Bovis Homes� Pebble Beach development in Seaton. Picture: Alex Perkins Photography

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Watch top class event riders at Pontispool Horse Trials

Action from a Pontispool meeting. Picture PHT

Speedway: Redcar 46 Somerset 38

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Calls to implement DBS checks at East Devon Council

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Feniton Flower and Craft Show 2019

The 2019 Flower and Craft Show. Picture: Supplied by organisers

Bank holiday scorcher sees bumper crowds flock to Honiton Hill Rally

Honiton Hill Rally 2019. Ref mhh 35 19TI 2019 1040205. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists