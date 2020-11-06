Advanced search

Feniton end up 4-1 winners after fiery derby with three sent off

PUBLISHED: 04:03 06 November 2020

tim herbert

Feniton who struck four times in derby win

Feniton who struck four times in derby win

Archant

Community spirit and local love stayed at home for the weekend, as Feniton continued their brilliant start to the season with a ferocious 4-1 win over Beer Albion.

It is always a fiercely contested derby between these two clubs vying for bragging rights in the top flight of the Premier East Division of the Joma Devon & Exeter Football League.

Feniton have been imperious so far this season and cemented their place at the top with a 4-1 victory, despite both teams playing with 10 men for much of the afternoon, and one substitute seeing red before even getting on the pitch.

“It was a typical Feniton v Beer encounter,” said Feniton boss James Hiscox. “The game was very physical from the start, while also being open in terms of chances.”

There was little sign of the trouble ahead when Aaron Pearse opened the scoring for the hosts, with Feniton enjoying the majority of possession in the early exchanges.

“Unfortunately, things turned a bit ugly and the referee dismissed Tom Badcott, plus two Beer players, although I think it was a case of mistaken identity for us,” added Hiscox. “It all started when Tom made a challenge on the sideline and the Beer player was sent off for his reaction, as well one of their substitutes, who got involved.

“It was disappointing from a footballing point of view but actually credit to both sides for calming things down afterwards, and it turned out to be a good game.

“We went 2-0 up through Oscar Walsh before half-time, gliding past two defenders before a cool finish. Beer came back really well after the break, pulled one back and put us under a lot of pressure in search of an equaliser.

“The defensive pairing of Charlie Selley and Darren Witt coped really well with the aerial bombardment from Beer, but we managed to break the shackles with a third goal from Witt after a corner by Walsh.

“We then managed to complete the win with a fourth goal right at the end from Pearse, following up after a good save from the Beer goalkeeper.”

