Football funding helps Feniton club carry out important irrigation work on pitches

PUBLISHED: 12:30 23 August 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Vital irrigation work has been completed at Feniton FC thanks to a grant of more than £4,000.

The club fields teams in the Devon and Exeter League, SW Regional Football League, Exeter and District Youth and Devon U18 leagues.

Mel Mead, the men's club secretary and project organiser, said: "The financial assistance from the Premier League and the FA Facilities Fund, together with contributions from the Feniton Social Club, men's, youth and Ladies sections enabled the project to go ahead.

"With the dry summers being currently experienced, the project will enable irrigation of the pitches without drawing on the mains water supply and the costs associated with this resulting in improving the playing surfaces immensely."

Paul Thorogood, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: "The Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund is dedicated to improving grassroots sport across the country, and I am pleased to hear that their investment is going to support Feniton FC in the pitch irrigation project."

