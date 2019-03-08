Folk/punk band Ferocious Dog play in Seaton

A band with a social conscience, Ferocious Dog, play at Seaton's Gateway Theatre on Saturday, September 14.

The folk/punk band have recently released an album, Fake News and Propaganda.

They are known for supporting food banks and homeless people, and raising awareness of PTSD among former service personnel. The son of frontman Ken Bonsall had served in Afghanistan in 2012, developed PTSD and committed suicide.

Their music reflects their views, but the band say they do not want to restrict their audiences to people who share those opinions.

Ken Bonsall said: "My politics are my politics, and we'll sing those songs about what we believe, but whatever side of the political divide you are from, we want you to feel welcome at a Ferocious Dog show.

"We always say 'you're never alone at one of our gigs', and that is the most important thing to us."

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are £17 in advance or £20 on the door. For more information or to book, call the Gateway Theatre on 01297 625 699.