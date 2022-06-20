Honiton Fest of Imagination back this July

Crowds enjoying the Festival of Imagination event in 2020, the last time the event took place. - Credit: Archant

The Beehive Honiton is re-launching its annual science festival next year - the Festival of Imagination in 2023.

Until then, a smaller-scale ‘Imagining our Festival’ is also taking place this July, with the theme of ‘Our Environment’.

The event begins on Friday (July 15) with a musical comedy show ‘Armageddon Attenborough!’ at 7.30pm. Tickets are £6.

A spokesperson said to "expect outrageous costume changes, close(ish) harmonies, ballads, a buttload of exposition, and the sullying of a beloved National Treasure.”

The production is from Bumnote with artist Chris White and musician Hal Kelly.

On Saturday, July 16, there will be a guided walk. People should meet in The Beehive car-park at 10 am and be ready to explore some of Honiton's green spaces including the Glen, the Gissage and Roundball Hill.

People are asked to book a place in advance so guides Jo Lowman and Ian Jeeves know the numbers and to cover the cost of your coffee and cake in the café on return (£2.50).

From 12.30pm in the café at The Beehive, the East Devon Climate Change officer will answer any queries and share tips about preserving our environment.

The Thelma Hulbert Gallery will have info about Climate conversations along with Devon Wildlife Trust. Honiton first Scouts will also display some of their recycled artwork.

This is all suitable for families as is free, drop in Art workshops with environmental artist Isgard Wild from 11am-3pm.

There will be a special watery-themed creative writing workshop “Water You On About?” from 2-3.15pm led by poet Chris White and musician Hal Kelly.

No experience or preparation is necessary.

You will need to book via The Beehive - the cost is only £6 and tickets are limited for this.

The Beehive team look forward to seeing you and finding out what you would like for The Festival of Imagination in 2023.