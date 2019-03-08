Sidmouth Folk Festival and Honiton Show - pictures from back in the day

The Sidmouth Folkweek festival of 1972. PICTURE: Archant archives Copyright 2002

Taking a look back in the archives to significant occasions in East Devon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sidmouth Folkweek festival of 1972. PICTURE: Archant archives The Sidmouth Folkweek festival of 1972. PICTURE: Archant archives

August in East Devon sees two significant occasions take place each year - the Honiton Show and Sidmouth Folk Festival.

Both events attract thousands of visitors each year and have long historical roots.

In the case of Honiton Show, it was first held in 1890 and focuses on the agricultural side of life in the area.

Sidmouth Folk Festival doesn't go back quite as far, having first been held in 1955, but it is still eagerly awaited each year by enthusiasts.

The Sidmouth Folkweek festival of 1972. PICTURE: Archant archives The Sidmouth Folkweek festival of 1972. PICTURE: Archant archives

Both events have seen a huge amount of change over the years, as they have adapted to changes in society.

Here we take a pictorial look back at both. In the case of Sidmouth Folk Festival, held during the first week of the month, we look back at 1972, which was a very different time in terms of technology but the love of folk music among enthusiasts was just as strong.

And for the Honiton Show, which is held on the first Thursday in August, we re-produce pictures from 1995, not so long ago but still markedly different when it comes to what technology was used.

The Sidmouth Folkweek festival of 1972. PICTURE: Archant archives The Sidmouth Folkweek festival of 1972. PICTURE: Archant archives

To read more features from East Devon Resident, click here.