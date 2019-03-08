Advanced search

New book tells how Dalwood garden was created

PUBLISHED: 16:37 17 September 2019

Mary Benger with her new book. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Mary Benger with her new book. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Archant

A woman's 50-year quest to create Burrow Farm Gardens at Dalwood is revealed in a new book.

'A Compulsive Gardener' tells how Mary Benger turned a working dairy farm into the 13-acre gardens enjoyed by visitors today.

She recalls the people that have helped along the way, the joys and the ups and downs as the gardens slowly evolved.

Mary will be celebrating the launch of her new book by holding an afternoon tea and book signing on Saturday (September 21) at Burrow Farm Gardens at 3pm. Everyone is welcome to go along.

The garden is open to the public daily 10am to 6pm from the April 1 to October 31.

The book is available now to buy online and at the gardens. To find out more visit www.burrowfarmgardens.co.uk

