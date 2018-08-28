Advanced search

Christmas comes 11 months early for Lyme lifeboat crew

PUBLISHED: 17:35 31 January 2019

crew members and their families at the Christmas dinner filming at the lifeboat station. Picture SEB COPE

RNLI crew takes a starring role in a film highlighting sea safety

Christmas came eleven months early this week for the crew of the RNLI lifeboat in Lyme Regis and their families.

The lifesaving charity chose the town’s crew to feature in a film spelling out the need to stay safe by the water and emphasising how the volunteers are available all year round.

The film focuses on crew member Georgia Robson as she is about to tuck into her Christmas dinner. Her pager goes off and she runs through the streets of Lyme Regis to the lifeboat station.

The lifeboat is launched and the crew ‘rescue’ Seb Cope, one of their colleagues.

Later Georgia discovers that crew members and their families have all turned up at the lifeboat station to have their Christmas dinner, and finally she can enjoy hers after responding to the lifeboat ‘shout.’

The film’s director Harrison Bates, from the RNLI’s film and image department at headquarters in Poole, said: “Filming went extremely well and the crew and their families were fantastic. We hope the film will stress the need to keep safe by the water, not only at Christmas, and will also demonstrate how the RNLI’s volunteers are on call all year round.”

It’s hoped the film will be screened on-line and on social media, among other outlets, close to Christmas.

