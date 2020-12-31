Films and folk at The Beehive, Honiton

Shaun the Sheep in Farmageddon. Picture: Chris Johnson/Aardman Animations. Chris Johnson/Aardman Animations.

The latest Shaun the Sheep film, Farmageddon (U), is at The Beehive on Friday, January 3, at 3pm.

In the Aardman animation, Shaun befriends an alien creature possessing strange powers after it crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, and together they must flee a dangerous organisation wanting to capture the intergalactic visitor.

A cat-and-mouse thriller, The Good Liar (15), is being screened on the same day, at 7.30pm. The film stars Ian McKellan as a veteran conman, and Helen Mirren as a chintzy widow.

On Saturday, January 4, the film is the 'King of Waltz' Andre Rieu's 70 Years Young (12A). He has chosen clips from his performances in venues around the world, and also lets the cameras into his house in Maastricht.

On Wednesday, January 8, the Beehive's first folk café of the year takes place, hosted by Sue King, from 8pm until 10pm. Anyone can come along to perform, or just enjoy a drink and listen to the live music.