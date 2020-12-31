Advanced search

Films and folk at The Beehive, Honiton

PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 January 2020

Shaun the Sheep in Farmageddon. Picture: Chris Johnson/Aardman Animations.

Shaun the Sheep in Farmageddon. Picture: Chris Johnson/Aardman Animations.

Chris Johnson/Aardman Animations.

The latest Shaun the Sheep film, Farmageddon (U), is at The Beehive on Friday, January 3, at 3pm.

In the Aardman animation, Shaun befriends an alien creature possessing strange powers after it crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, and together they must flee a dangerous organisation wanting to capture the intergalactic visitor.

A cat-and-mouse thriller, The Good Liar (15), is being screened on the same day, at 7.30pm. The film stars Ian McKellan as a veteran conman, and Helen Mirren as a chintzy widow.

On Saturday, January 4, the film is the 'King of Waltz' Andre Rieu's 70 Years Young (12A). He has chosen clips from his performances in venues around the world, and also lets the cameras into his house in Maastricht.

On Wednesday, January 8, the Beehive's first folk café of the year takes place, hosted by Sue King, from 8pm until 10pm. Anyone can come along to perform, or just enjoy a drink and listen to the live music.

Most Read

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson

A festive feast at Axminster

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Exciting new year predicted for Axe Valley communities

Seaton Mayor Ken Beer

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

New Year’s Day swim at Lyme Regis

Some of last year's Lyme Lungers. Picture: LRRC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson

A festive feast at Axminster

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Exciting new year predicted for Axe Valley communities

Seaton Mayor Ken Beer

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

New Year’s Day swim at Lyme Regis

Some of last year's Lyme Lungers. Picture: LRRC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Football Quiz - How much do you know about the game in the top flight?

Football, genric picture.

Funding boost for Shute School’s new play area

Shute Primary School Head Patrick Germscheid receives a cheque for £577 from Juliette Bostock.

Films and folk at The Beehive, Honiton

Shaun the Sheep in Farmageddon. Picture: Chris Johnson/Aardman Animations.

Honiton mayor praises those who work for the community and looks ahead to new year

Honiton mayor Cllr John Zarczynski.

New Year’s Day swim at Lyme Regis

Some of last year's Lyme Lungers. Picture: LRRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists