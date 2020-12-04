Films return to The Beehive this December

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Beehive in Honiton will be showing films again this month after the Government eased the Covid-19 restrictions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was with ‘great joy’ that the Beehive team threw open the doors to the public again for a couple of films at the end of October.

The warm response from those who came and enjoyed the big screen experience was ‘wonderful’.

However, lockdown two was then announced and a re-jig of films swiftly followed.

A spokesperson for the Beehive said: “Despite the limited re-opening, it was extremely worthwhile receiving positive feedback from our audience about the Covid security measures implemented and how pleased they were to return.”

Local resident Tim Lawrence recently visited the Beehive to see the film Love Sarah, he said: “It was so nice to see the Beehive open again. It is such a wonderful facility. We are so lucky to have such a fabulous arts venue here in Honiton

“I am looking after my 93-year-old parents so have to be very COVID careful. I am naturally anxious about any ‘gathering’ of people. I shouldn’t have had any concerns about visiting the Beehive because all the staff and the venue were geared to preventing any possible spread of the virus whilst still maintaining the usual friendly and welcoming service.

“I will certainly be coming again and won’t hesitate in recommending others to attend future events.”

Some staff on part time furlough have been into the Beehive to deep clean all of the raked seating ready for re-opening again this Saturday, December 5, with the classic family film ‘The Secret Garden’.

The following Friday, December 11, Military Wives will be screened and on Friday, December 18, the recorded National Theatre production of War Horse will be shown.

The spokesperson added: “We do understand that not everyone will wish to venture out at the moment but for those who do please be assured that the team at The Beehive will give you a warm welcome and with our Covid measures in place, please see the website for details www.beehivehoniton.co.uk, we’ll endeavour to keep you as safe as possible in these strange times.”