Six-year-old Fin leads the way in clearing up Cranbrook

Fin practicing his litter-picking technique after school. Picture: Philippa Davies Philippa Davies

He hates people dropping litter, and has formed a club to hold regular sessions picking up rubbish from public spaces

The back of Fin's tabard proclaims his mission. Picture: Philippa Davies The back of Fin's tabard proclaims his mission. Picture: Philippa Davies

Environmental campaigner Fin Smith is just six years old, but is already making a difference in Cranbrook.

Last year he started a litter picking club, who are gearing up for a second session clearing up rubbish in the town on Friday, February 22.

Starting at 10.30, participants will spend about an hour tidying up the country park, the nearby streets and other public areas.

Fin said he does not like litter “because it’s bad for the environment. You shouldn’t throw anything on the floor, really.”

And he is shocked by people who do not use the waste bins provided.”Last time we found litter right next to a bin. Laziness!”

His mum and his two three-year-old twin sisters, Nancy and Penny, will be coming to help on the 22nd, but Fin wants “every single person in Cranbrook” to turn up.

Beckah said: “He’s got a really good heart, a very strong sense of what’s wrong and right, and when he sees things he doesn’t think are right he really wants to do something about it.”