Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Six-year-old Fin leads the way in clearing up Cranbrook

PUBLISHED: 10:10 20 February 2019

Fin practicing his litter-picking technique after school. Picture: Philippa Davies

Fin practicing his litter-picking technique after school. Picture: Philippa Davies

Philippa Davies

He hates people dropping litter, and has formed a club to hold regular sessions picking up rubbish from public spaces

The back of Fin's tabard proclaims his mission. Picture: Philippa DaviesThe back of Fin's tabard proclaims his mission. Picture: Philippa Davies

Environmental campaigner Fin Smith is just six years old, but is already making a difference in Cranbrook.

Last year he started a litter picking club, who are gearing up for a second session clearing up rubbish in the town on Friday, February 22.

Starting at 10.30, participants will spend about an hour tidying up the country park, the nearby streets and other public areas.

Fin said he does not like litter “because it’s bad for the environment. You shouldn’t throw anything on the floor, really.”

And he is shocked by people who do not use the waste bins provided.”Last time we found litter right next to a bin. Laziness!”

His mum and his two three-year-old twin sisters, Nancy and Penny, will be coming to help on the 22nd, but Fin wants “every single person in Cranbrook” to turn up.

Beckah said: “He’s got a really good heart, a very strong sense of what’s wrong and right, and when he sees things he doesn’t think are right he really wants to do something about it.”

Most Read

Two vehicle collision closes A35

Police.

FOUND: Missing Honiton boy, 14, is reunited with his family

Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton Town seeking new manager after Blackwell stands down

Honiton Town away at Budleigh. Ref mhsp 43 18TI 3409. Picture: Terry Ife

27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance (for illustriation only). Picture: Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Five rescued after being cut off by tide

Coastguard rescue helicopter over West Dorset. Picture HM Coastguard

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pair rescued after being cut off by tide

A Lyme lifeboat crew member comes ashore to help two teachers cut off by the tide near Charmouth. Picture Mike Haines

Jo Donmall and Robbie Williams win in re-arranged Axe Cliff seniors and ladies’ meeting

Axe Cliff seniors captain Mick Swann and ladies captain Jill Wellington with Jo Donmall and Robbie Williams after the pair took the honours in the rearranged meeting between the seniors and the ladies. Picture ROB GROVE

Axminster Town ladies book Devon Cup final berth

Axminster Town ladies.

Honiton Running Club’s Paula Ferris runs well in Exeter

Running

Honiton Golf Club’s new captains complete traditional drive-in ceremonies

New Honiton juniors captain Austin Watson-Jones drives off at the start of this year in office. Picture HONITON GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists