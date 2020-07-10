Final call by Exeter museum for nominations of the county’s ‘Lockdown Legends’

Readers have just a few days left to nominate their Lockdown Legends to appear in a RAMM exhibition.

The Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery, alongside Liveable Exeter and Exeter City Council, is reminding people to nominate their ‘Lockdown Legends’ before the deadline on July 19.

The successful nominees will be a part of a photographic exhibition celebrating the resilience of the people of Devon who have helped the most vulnerable in our society during the crisis.

The Museum has received some heartfelt nominations so far from those wanting to thank local people who have shown particular kindness, courage, humanity or ingenuity to them or others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nominations received so far include individuals who have been working in foodbanks or who have been collecting shopping for others throughout lockdown, kind-hearted souls who have been making facemasks, a five-year-old who has walked 50k to raise money to help the NHS and a musician who has brought joy to his neighbours by playing piano for them in the evenings.

Every person’s story is welcome and all show wonderful examples of the heart-lifting side of what has been an unsettling and upsetting time for many.

A panel, consisting of Camilla Hampshire, RAMM’s museum manager, broadcaster and journalist Angela Rippon, Julian Tagg, executive director of Exeter City FC and a member of the Liveable Exeter Place Board, and Cllr Amal Ghusain, Exeter City councillor, lead for diversity, inclusion and communities, will choose a selection from these nominations to be recorded for posterity.

They will be featured in a photographic exhibition on RAMM’s Showcase digital exhibition space and in a physical exhibition in Exeter, once coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. When the exhibition has finished, the stories and photos will be stored in the Devon Heritage Centre.

RAMM is inviting people to submit their nominations through the RAMM website www.rammuseum.org.uk/getting-involved/lockdown-legends.

Nominations should consist of a photographic portrait of the nominee as well as no more than 100 words on why they feel that individual deserves to be recognised.

A short video presented by photographer Anita Corbin which outlines simple guidelines on how best to capture a portrait photo can be found on the RAMM website.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday, July 19, with the final Lockdown Legends being announced in August.