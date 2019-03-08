Advanced search

Final call for exhibitors at Upylme horticultural show

PUBLISHED: 08:15 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 04 July 2019

Horticultural Society chairman Robin Britton, with some of the summer show schedules. Picture Tricia Boyd.

Today (Wednesday) marks the last call for entries to the 90th Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society Summer Show.

People can choose from 148 categories to enter, including flowers, fruit and veg, floral art, preserves, cookery, wine, craft, photography, junior and fun classes. Twelve classes are solely for those aged 16 and under, and there are ten classes including the potato - the theme of this year's show.

This year's show will feature animals, craft demonstrations and a circus skills workshop for all ages.

Mrs Ethelston's School Choir will open the show and the Lyme Regis Town Band and HiDDeN will provide music throughout the afternoon.

The show, running from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday, July 13, will offer free train rides, a family dog show, bouncy castle and stalls from local groups, charities and businesses.

Entry is £2.50 for adults and free for accompanied under-16s.

The Show programme and schedule is available free from Uplyme Post Office, Raymonds Hill Post Office and Ginger Beer in Lyme Regis.

