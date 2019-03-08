Comedy farce Tom Dick and Harry ends record-breaking Sidmouth Summer Play Festival

A scene from Tom, Dick and Harry. Picture: Jonny Clines Jonny Clines

The final production of a record-breaking Sidmouth Summer Play Festival runs from Thursday, September 12, until Friday, September 20.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Comedy farce Tom, Dick and Harry. Picture: Jonny Clines Comedy farce Tom, Dick and Harry. Picture: Jonny Clines

Ticket sales reached an all-time high for the festival, which ends with Ray Clooney's farce Tom, Dick and Harry.

Tom and his wife are about to adopt a baby, and his brothers are anxious to help make a good impression on the lady from the agency who has arrived to check on the home and lifestyle of the prospective parents.

Unfortunately, Dick, who has stashed boxes of smuggled brandy and cigarettes from Calais in the house, and Harry, a local hospital porter inexplicably in possession of a corpse, fail miserably.

The adoption agency representative is aghast, and the illegal Croatian immigrants who have stowed away in the back of Dick's van and do not speak English are no help at all.

A scene from the farce Tom, Dick and Harry. Picture: Jonny Clines A scene from the farce Tom, Dick and Harry. Picture: Jonny Clines

The play stars a host of regular play festival actors including James Pellow, Daniele Coombe, Alec Fellowes-Bennett and Paul Lavers.

Producer Jonny Clines thinks audiences will enjoy the show.

"Performing such a funny play as Tom, Dick and Harry is the perfect way to bring another record breaking season at the Manor Pavilion Theatre to an end," he said.

"It is going to be great fun and I know it will appeal to local residents and holidaymakers alike.

"There will be all kinds of chaos on stage but we love it."

Theatre manager Graham Whitlock said it will be a wonderful end to the festival.

"We have had another brilliant summer of theatre, thanks to Paul Taylor Mills and his company of very talented actors and directors," he said.

"We have again beaten box-office records and I would like to thank our season ticket holders, the local residents and anyone who has visited the theatre this summer for their support.

"Only with their patronage can theatres like the Manor Pavilion continue to provide the excellent entertainment that we have seen this summer. Tom, Dick and Harry looks like it will be another comedy hit, so don't miss out."

To book tickets visit the theatre's websiteor call the box office on 01395 514 413.