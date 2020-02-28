Anonymous donation to Biff's Battle helps trust to expand services

Biffs Battle is a fund created in memory of Elizabeth Voysey, who was nicknamed Biff and who dies in 2018. Archant

Thanks to the big-hearted £20,000 anonymous donation to the Voysey family in Colyton, The Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust (GCKCC) has officially expanded its services to provide support for children diagnosed with cancer in South Devon.

The money has been assigned to Biff's Battle, a fund created in memory of the Voysey's daughter Elizabeth, nicknamed Biff, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2018.

The named fund, administered by the GCKCC, now offers non-means tested financial grants to families in the area to cover costs such as transport, parking, childcare for siblings and general support, as often one or both parents can't work.

Dr Jen Kelly, director of the GKCCT said: "We are so grateful to Biff's Battle and the incredibly kind donor. Without this help, the provision of support for families in South Devon simply would not have been possible".

The provision is allocated to South Devon, where around 40 to 45 children are diagnosed with cancer every year.

To find out more see www.gkcct.org/biffs-battle