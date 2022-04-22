News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Firefighters tackle blaze at Dunkeswell airfield

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:58 AM April 22, 2022
The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Resc

A fire that broke out on the edge of Dunkeswell Airfield was tackled by three fire crews and the aerial platform ladder. 

Fire control received a large number of calls from airfield workers and members of the public after the fire broke out in a storage building shortly after 3pm on Thursday, April 21. 

A fire crew from Honiton and two from Wellington attended, along with the aerial platform from Taunton. On arrival they confirmed that a portable hut, various cars and some gas cylinders were involved in the fire, and requested the water bowser from Exeter. 

They initially tackled the fire with two breathing apparatus and two jets, and later increased this to four breathing apparatus, using the water from two local hydrants and the bowser. 

At about 7pm firefighters were still at the scene damping down, but by 9pm the incident was closed. 

Honiton News

Don't Miss

The North Somerset Courthouse in St Georges, Weston

Axminster man loses driving licence after having no insurance

Paul Jones

person
Six bedroom detached house near Axminster, Devon

Acorns, Raymonds Hill, Axminster

Kirsty Woodgate

person
Honiton Rugby Club Under 13s

Rugby

Honiton Hawks triumph in Tavistock tournament

Tim Herbert

person
The Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre who have just recieved an award from The Royal Geographical Soci

Improved park and ride scheme on offer for Lyme Regis and Charmouth

Paul Jones

person