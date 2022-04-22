Firefighters tackle blaze at Dunkeswell airfield

The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Resc

A fire that broke out on the edge of Dunkeswell Airfield was tackled by three fire crews and the aerial platform ladder.

Fire control received a large number of calls from airfield workers and members of the public after the fire broke out in a storage building shortly after 3pm on Thursday, April 21.

A fire crew from Honiton and two from Wellington attended, along with the aerial platform from Taunton. On arrival they confirmed that a portable hut, various cars and some gas cylinders were involved in the fire, and requested the water bowser from Exeter.

They initially tackled the fire with two breathing apparatus and two jets, and later increased this to four breathing apparatus, using the water from two local hydrants and the bowser.

At about 7pm firefighters were still at the scene damping down, but by 9pm the incident was closed.