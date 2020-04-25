Advanced search

Tractor destroyed in Axminster blaze

PUBLISHED: 08:59 26 April 2020

Axminster fire engine

Axminster fire engine

Archant

A tractor was severely damaged in a blaze at Axminster on Friday evening (April 24) as firefighters battled to prevent leaking fuel contaminating local waterways.

Crews from Chard and Charmouth together with a water carrier from Danes Castle, Exeter, were initially mobilised to the field at Lodge Lane after reports that the vehicle was well alight, with flames spreading to nearby hedgerow.

The crews also had to deal with a fuel leak from the tractor - around 80 litres - which was running down the track and needed to be contained to prevent it from entering any drains or water courses.

Crews used one hose reel jet, a main jet, four breathing apparatus,a thermal imaging camera, an environmental pack and small tools to extinguish the fire, which started accidentally.

The tractor was severely damaged, along with five metres of hedgerow.

There were no casualties.

