Tractor destroyed in farm yard blaze in Upottery

PUBLISHED: 17:12 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 29 July 2019

A person suffered burns to their arm following a tractor fire in Upottery.

Firefighters from Honiton, Chard and Danes Castle were called out shortly after 2.10pm on Monday (July 29) after reports of a tractor on fire in a farm yard.

Black smoke could be seen from a distance as crews arrived at the scene.

A second engine from Chard and a supporting officer was sent to provide additional support.

On arrival, crews fought to stop the blaze spreading and confirmed an agricultural vehicle and trailer were well alight.

The tractor and trailer were extinguished using four breathing apparatus, one compressed air foam jet, two hose reel jets, one thermal imaging camera, one triple extension ladder, two pitch forks and a pump from the water carrier.

A Devon and Somerset Fire Service spokesman said the vehicle was 100 per cent damaged by fire and a nearby outbuilding was five per cent damage.

The spokesman added: "The cause of the fire was accidental. One person at scene treated for burns to arm."

