Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard
PUBLISHED: 18:01 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 26 March 2019
Archant
Crews from three towns tackled the blaze which damaged the roof
Firefighters from three towns were called to a public house at Windwhistle, near Chard, today (Tuesday, March 26) after reports that smoke was coming from the roof.
Crews from Chard, Crewkerne and Ilminster, along with the aerial appliance from Yeovil, put out the blaze using one hose reel jet, and thermal imaging camera and small tools.
They then ventilated the property using positive pressure equipment.
Fire chiefs confirmed this was an accidental fire, and duty of care was left with the owners.
The roof sustained moderate damage from the flames and was also damaged by water and smoke.
Comments have been disabled on this article.