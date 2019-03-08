Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Crews from three towns tackled the blaze which damaged the roof

Firefighters from three towns were called to a public house at Windwhistle, near Chard, today (Tuesday, March 26) after reports that smoke was coming from the roof.

Crews from Chard, Crewkerne and Ilminster, along with the aerial appliance from Yeovil, put out the blaze using one hose reel jet, and thermal imaging camera and small tools.

They then ventilated the property using positive pressure equipment.

Fire chiefs confirmed this was an accidental fire, and duty of care was left with the owners.

The roof sustained moderate damage from the flames and was also damaged by water and smoke.