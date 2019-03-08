Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

PUBLISHED: 18:01 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 26 March 2019

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Crews from three towns tackled the blaze which damaged the roof

Firefighters from three towns were called to a public house at Windwhistle, near Chard, today (Tuesday, March 26) after reports that smoke was coming from the roof.

Crews from Chard, Crewkerne and Ilminster, along with the aerial appliance from Yeovil, put out the blaze using one hose reel jet, and thermal imaging camera and small tools.

They then ventilated the property using positive pressure equipment.

Fire chiefs confirmed this was an accidental fire, and duty of care was left with the owners.

The roof sustained moderate damage from the flames and was also damaged by water and smoke.

Most Read

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

Honiton RFC coach speaks about the road ahead to what could be a glorious end to the current campaign!

Honiton 1st XV at home to Penryn. Ref mhsp 08-17TI 7570. Picture: Terry Ife

Police officer 'mesmerised' by super car

A ZONDA F Raodster.

Axminster can ‘bounce back’ from adversity says councillor

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Suffering from extreme fur loss this eight-year-old cat has been named Isla by her rescuers. Picture RSPCA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Spider bite man died of natural causes

A false widow spider. Picture: David Winship - citizenside.com

Honiton RFC coach speaks about the road ahead to what could be a glorious end to the current campaign!

Honiton 1st XV at home to Penryn. Ref mhsp 08-17TI 7570. Picture: Terry Ife

Police officer 'mesmerised' by super car

A ZONDA F Raodster.

Axminster can ‘bounce back’ from adversity says councillor

Trinity House department store in Axminster whose closure has been announced. Picture Chris Carson

RSPCA appeal after cat found with horrendous fur loss

Suffering from extreme fur loss this eight-year-old cat has been named Isla by her rescuers. Picture RSPCA

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pub fire at Windwhistle near Chard

Westcountry fire engine. Picture: Chris Carson

McCreadie Taylor goal nets Honiton Town richly deserved away point

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Extra pebbles for Seaton Parkrunners

Running

Thompson and Hanna retain the Axe Cliff Winter League success for second

John Hanna (left) with Brian Thompson, who retained the Axe Cliff Winter League. Behind the pair is a picture of the 12th hole – their favourite on the course. Picture: DAVE BRUCE

Biddick closing in on new British record of career wins after double at latest regional point-to-point

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists