Advanced search

‘Think twice’ - firefighters plea ahead of first weekend since coronavirus lockdown measures relaxed

PUBLISHED: 18:38 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:38 15 May 2020

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wild fire warning. PIcture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wild fire warning. PIcture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Archant

Devon residents are being asked to ‘think twice’ by the fire service ahead of the first weekend since coronavirus lockdown measures were relaxed.

With the recent warm and dry weather, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says there is a significant risk of wildfires – fires in the open on moorland, commons, and grass.

In the last week, firefghters have attended 244 fires in the open – while last year the maximum in a week would have been 100 incidents.

Wildfires can start and spread very easily and can be caused by discarded cigarettes, disposable barbecues left hot, and glass bottles in the sunlight.

Members of the public are also being asked to take care on the roads.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service area manager Darren Peters said: “We understand that many people will be considering travelling further afield this weekend as part of their daily exercise, especially after the period of lockdown.

“While we want you to enjoy exercise outdoors, along with our emergency service colleagues, we are still managing the ongoing impact of coronavirus in the area.

“For every fire, rescue incident and road traffic collision that is prevented, it saves our crews from potentially exposing themselves to coronavirus, meaning we can all stay safer.”

Those with private boats and yachts are being asked to carry out all the usual safety checks and make sure they have a way to contact HM Coastguard if they get into difficulty.

Drew Parkinson, HM Coastguard coastal operations area commander for South Devon, said: “Now, more than ever, people need to have respect for our coastline.

“Regardless of experience level, accidents can and do happen.

“Think twice about your actions and the effects they may have on emergency responders; be responsible.”

Devon communities are being asked to protect themselves and, at the same time, reduce the strain on the emergency services by:

• Being aware of the risk of starting a fire accidentally on moors, common and grass

• Taking extra care when driving

• Being careful near water

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Another Honiton town councillor resigns - mayor ‘vigorously’ rejects accusations

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Work underway on Devon’s Nightingale hospital

At the site of the NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter. Sarah James, chief nurse, Rob Dyer, strategic medical director, Philippa Slinger, NHS chief executive leading the development of Nightingale. Picture: Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust

Polluted River Coly ‘could take two years to recover’

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Another Honiton town councillor resigns - mayor ‘vigorously’ rejects accusations

The Beehive in Honiton. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2191. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery’s McDonalds drive-thru plans set to be given go-ahead

Plans for a McDonalds near Daisymount Roundabout in Otter are set for approval. Picture: LDRS

Work underway on Devon’s Nightingale hospital

At the site of the NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter. Sarah James, chief nurse, Rob Dyer, strategic medical director, Philippa Slinger, NHS chief executive leading the development of Nightingale. Picture: Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Trust

Polluted River Coly ‘could take two years to recover’

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton resident captures life under lockdown in photo collage

The photo collage made by Anne Davies who has been documenting life under lockdown as part of her daily walk. Picture: Anne Davies

Cricket at local clubs returns - but with strict guidelines

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme Regis golfers get back into the swing of things

The 16th hole at Lyme Regis with 'social distancing' being strictly observed now that golfers can return to the course after lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture; LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Lyme car parks and public toilets to stay closed

Lyme's Woodmead Halls car park. Picture: Chris Carson

‘Think twice’ - firefighters plea ahead of first weekend since coronavirus lockdown measures relaxed

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wild fire warning. PIcture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service
Drive 24