Fire service to review response strategy

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service are carrying out a public review. Archant

Ten minute targets to attend fires in parts of Devon and Somerset are impossible to meet according to the fire service.

The revelation is made as part of a new public survey into its response strategy, which is the services vision for how it reacts to fire and rescue incidents.

The current targets are one fire engine arriving at a house fire within 10 minutes of any call and 15 minutes in response to collisions where people are reported trapped.

But details within the survey say that some of those targets are impossible to meet due to the largely rural nature of Devon and Somerset.

The survey, which runs until June 12, is asking members of the public on the initial proposals to change the way services are delivered, including changing the ten minute target time for all house fires to be attended to an average for all incidents rather than a target for all.

Draft proposals will then go to the Fire Authority on June 28, and if approved, a full 12 week public consultation process starting in July on what is planned will take place as part of the Safer Together programme.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We need to adapt to our ever-changing population. Not only have our lives and habits changed, our population and where you live in Devon and Somerset has changed too.

"In the past few years we have seen significant new housing developments happening across our two counties, and these new developments are continuing to grow. This means we need to assess where we are located in relation to this massive population change.

"Through our risk analysis and risk profiling, we also know some people will be more at risk of being involved in a fatal fire due to certain factors, and we need to ensure we are able to take steps to reduce the likelihood of these incidents."

As part of the Safer Together programme, firefighters shift patterns, station locations, refurbishment of rebuilding of station, the location of and number of fire engines the service has, new types of fire engines, new equipment for firefighters and introducing shift systems at stations will all be considered.

No details of what the proposals have been revealed, but it is understood that some of the 85 current fire stations will close while others will be relocated.

The survey can be completed online at http://www.engagespace.co.uk/devon/devonfireandrescue/survey/ConRespForm.aspx?Consult_Id=2817&request_response=new&status=&criteria=I