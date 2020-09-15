Firefighter climbs 110 floors in remembrance of 9/11 victims

A firefighter climbed 110 floors in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives during the attack on the Twin Towers.

Dave Seymour is an Avon Fire & Rescue Service firefighter and took on the challenge at B! Health and Fitness Club in Honiton.

He said: “I’ve been meaning to do it for a couple of years as it’s a thing that firefighters do on that day. My plan was to turn up at the gym and climb the stairs in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives.

“It was harder than what I thought it was going to be and I wasn’t in the conditions they were. I tried to replicate it as much as I could with the weight, full firefighting kit and no water just to see how it felt to do the 110 floors.”

Dave took on the challenge in full uniform which included 30-40 pounds of equipment. He said: “The kit is there to keep the heat not getting to you but obviously it keeps the heat in as well so it was exhausting work. I do keep quite a high level of fitness but it took me by surprise. It took me 45 minutes and it was hard work.

“I had to pace myself because you heat up quite quickly in a fire kit, it’s not designed to be doing fitness in! That’s what they had to do. I felt dehydrated after but at the end of the day I was in a gym and they were in a building that had just been hit by an aeroplane.”

Dave said the exercise is common among firefighters on September 11 and is similar to how war veterans are remembered on Remembrance Day. He said: “My son is friends with people in America and New York and they saw it so I think it’s nice for them that we are remembering it. There’s a respect between firefighters that they call the 999 Family.

“I wasn’t doing it for a pat on the back for me, it was more of a remembrance, and hopefully it will inspire more firefighters to do next year.”