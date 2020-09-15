Advanced search

Firefighter climbs 110 floors in remembrance of 9/11 victims

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 September 2020

Dave Seymour who climbed 110 floors in memory of the 9/11 victims. Picture: B! Health & Fitness

Dave Seymour who climbed 110 floors in memory of the 9/11 victims. Picture: B! Health & Fitness

Archant

A firefighter climbed 110 floors in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives during the attack on the Twin Towers.

Dave Seymour who climbed 110 floors in memory of the 9/11 victims. Picture: B! Health & FitnessDave Seymour who climbed 110 floors in memory of the 9/11 victims. Picture: B! Health & Fitness

Dave Seymour is an Avon Fire & Rescue Service firefighter and took on the challenge at B! Health and Fitness Club in Honiton.

He said: “I’ve been meaning to do it for a couple of years as it’s a thing that firefighters do on that day. My plan was to turn up at the gym and climb the stairs in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives.

“It was harder than what I thought it was going to be and I wasn’t in the conditions they were. I tried to replicate it as much as I could with the weight, full firefighting kit and no water just to see how it felt to do the 110 floors.”

Dave took on the challenge in full uniform which included 30-40 pounds of equipment. He said: “The kit is there to keep the heat not getting to you but obviously it keeps the heat in as well so it was exhausting work. I do keep quite a high level of fitness but it took me by surprise. It took me 45 minutes and it was hard work.

“I had to pace myself because you heat up quite quickly in a fire kit, it’s not designed to be doing fitness in! That’s what they had to do. I felt dehydrated after but at the end of the day I was in a gym and they were in a building that had just been hit by an aeroplane.”

Dave said the exercise is common among firefighters on September 11 and is similar to how war veterans are remembered on Remembrance Day. He said: “My son is friends with people in America and New York and they saw it so I think it’s nice for them that we are remembering it. There’s a respect between firefighters that they call the 999 Family.

“I wasn’t doing it for a pat on the back for me, it was more of a remembrance, and hopefully it will inspire more firefighters to do next year.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Firefighter climbs 110 floors in remembrance of 9/11 victims

Dave Seymour who climbed 110 floors in memory of the 9/11 victims. Picture: B! Health & Fitness

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Firefighter climbs 110 floors in remembrance of 9/11 victims

Dave Seymour who climbed 110 floors in memory of the 9/11 victims. Picture: B! Health & Fitness

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Firefighter climbs 110 floors in remembrance of 9/11 victims

Dave Seymour who climbed 110 floors in memory of the 9/11 victims. Picture: B! Health & Fitness

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Axe Cliff ladies Handicap Cup joy for Anne Jarvis

Generic picture

Lyme Regis lifeboat rescue to feature in BBC series

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

It’s take-off for Loganair flights between Exeter and Newcastle

Captain at Loganair Graham Bowes; Cabin Attendant at Loganair Sara Jayne Aissa; First Officer at Loganair Adam Patrick; Leon McQuaid – head of aviation development at Newcastle Airport. Picture: Loganair