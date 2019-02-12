Advanced search

Motorists urged not to drive through floodwater

PUBLISHED: 09:05 08 March 2019

Flooding in the axe valley - a boat ends up in a field some distance from the river! Picture Chris Carson

Colyton firefighters issue advice after rescuing several stranded drivers

Don't ignore f flood wanring signs say firefighters. Picture Devon and Somerset Fire and RescueDon't ignore f flood wanring signs say firefighters. Picture Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue

Axe Valley firefighters have been called to rescue several motorists stranded in floodwater during the recent heavy rains.

The crew at Colyton have been particularly busy - frequently being asked to help drivers stuck at Whitford Bridge and Cownhayne Lane.

Now crew member Tracy Trelease is urging motorists to take the following advice:

“It is often impossible to tell how deep the water is or the condition of the ground beneath. Wading or driving through floodwater can be extremely hazardous and you could be putting yourselves and others at risk.

“We often find that once the road has been closed drivers move any barriers in place and continue to drive through the flood water.

“We would ask that if you think your vehicle can drive through flood water could you please put the barriers back in place so other people following on behind you don’t presume the road is open and that’s it’s safe to drive through.

“If a road has been closed, it is for the safety of the public and closure signs should be respected. This includes driving and walking.”

For more information go to http://www.dsfire.gov.uk “Your safety” section – driving in flood water.

