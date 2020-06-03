Trapped horse rescued at Axmouth
PUBLISHED: 10:44 03 June 2020
Firefighters had to rescue a horse which got stuck in mud at Axmouth yesterday (Tuesday, June2).
The animal’s owner called for help after it fell into an old sunken muck heap and become trapped.
A fire appliance from Seaton and specialist rescue crews from Exmouth were called to the scene at around 5.20pm
While specialist rescue teams were en-route, the crews got to work to make the scene safe. A telehandler from fire service headquarters in Exeter was also sent to assist with the rescue.
The horse was eventually rescued using specialist equipment and a telehandler and was left in the care of its owner and a vet.
