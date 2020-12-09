Firefighters rescue two people trapped in their vehicle near Offwell
PUBLISHED: 11:20 09 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 09 December 2020
Firefighters were sent to Offwell near Honiton this morning after reports of an overturned vehicle.
Two people were rescued from an overturned vehicle by firefighters this morning after becoming trapped near Offwell.
Fire crews from Honiton, Sidmouth and Middlemoor were sent to the scene at around 7.15am today.
Crews arrived at the scene and stabilised the vehicle, working with both paramedics and the police.
A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Both casualties were in a stable condition. Small tools were used, and crews assisted both casualties from the vehicle and into the hands of paramedics.
“Crews made the vehicle safe and duty of care of the scene was left with the police.”
