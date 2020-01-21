Dozens of firefighters tackle bakery blaze in Rousdon

Archant

A fire has ripped through a bakery and garage workshop in East Devon.

The fire at Rousdon Village Bakery, between Colyford and Lyme Regis, broke out in a fusebox in the garage at 8.40am this morning (Tuesday, January 21), and spread to the bakery building.

Only one person was inside at the time, a woman, who got out safely.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.

At one point, there were 10 fire appliances and around 40 firefighters tackling the blaze, which spread to the roof of the three-storey building.

They had to remove some gas cylinders, which were not involved in the fire, and Western Power Distribution attended the scene to deal with the electricity supply.

Police also attended to manage the traffic, as the A3052 was closed.

At 11.40am, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said five of the crews had now left the scene, with five remaining there.