Advanced search

Breaking

Firefighters tackle blaze near Axminster

PUBLISHED: 20:47 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:06 31 March 2020

Firefighters from three counties were called to the blaze near Axminster

Firefighters from three counties were called to the blaze near Axminster

Archant

Firefighters from Devon, Somerset and Dorset were called to tackle a house fire at Weycroft, near Axminster.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at Weycroft after receiving multiple reports of a property on fire.

Crews from Axminster, Charmouth and Chard were the first at the scene along with an aerial ladder platform from Yeovil.

The initial reports of smoke and flames at the house were made at around 5.50pm, today, (Tuesday, March 31).

In a brief summary on the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service website, it said: “Upon arrival of the first crew they confirmed the roof of the building was well alight and requested the attendance of another two crews from Chard and Lyme Regis in order to help fight the blaze.”

In an update at 7.50pm, it said: “Crews are still in attendance extinguishing hotspots.”

There were no reports of any casualties.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shoppers at Honiton Tesco face 30-minute wait to enter – but store is at ‘optimal efficiency’ for social distancing

Tesco Honiton has set out new social distancing rules. Picture: Chris Carson

Man who cleans Devon road signs for free suspends his generous activity due to Covid-19 threat

Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Devon recycling centres close until further notice

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Meals on Wheels service launched by Upottery football manager

Dan Prettejohn has launched a meals on wheels service for the vulnerable. Stock image courtesy of Getty Images.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shoppers at Honiton Tesco face 30-minute wait to enter – but store is at ‘optimal efficiency’ for social distancing

Tesco Honiton has set out new social distancing rules. Picture: Chris Carson

Man who cleans Devon road signs for free suspends his generous activity due to Covid-19 threat

Signs across Devon have been cleaned by Jack Walker. Picture: Jack Walker

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Devon recycling centres close until further notice

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Meals on Wheels service launched by Upottery football manager

Dan Prettejohn has launched a meals on wheels service for the vulnerable. Stock image courtesy of Getty Images.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster bookshop’s on-line orders come to full stop

Archway Bookshop. Picture: Chris Carson

Brewery’s cash help for East Devon pubs

Palmers Brewery

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Millwey Rise FC - an ode to departing the ‘slope’

Axe Cliff Yellow Ball Trophy is postponed and so stays with trio for a third successive year

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24