Firefighters tackle blaze near Axminster

Firefighters from three counties were called to the blaze near Axminster Archant

Firefighters from Devon, Somerset and Dorset were called to tackle a house fire at Weycroft, near Axminster.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at Weycroft after receiving multiple reports of a property on fire.

Crews from Axminster, Charmouth and Chard were the first at the scene along with an aerial ladder platform from Yeovil.

The initial reports of smoke and flames at the house were made at around 5.50pm, today, (Tuesday, March 31).

In a brief summary on the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service website, it said: “Upon arrival of the first crew they confirmed the roof of the building was well alight and requested the attendance of another two crews from Chard and Lyme Regis in order to help fight the blaze.”

In an update at 7.50pm, it said: “Crews are still in attendance extinguishing hotspots.”

There were no reports of any casualties.